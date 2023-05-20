National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$33.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$30.45.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.