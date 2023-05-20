Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$59.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 12 month low of C$58.71 and a 12 month high of C$77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

