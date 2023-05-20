Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Onex Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:ONEX opened at C$59.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 1 year low of C$58.71 and a 1 year high of C$77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

