Cormark Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$1.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The company has a market cap of C$143.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

