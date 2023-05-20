Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
