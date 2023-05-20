Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubellite Energy will post 0.349353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

