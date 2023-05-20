Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.93.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE PLC opened at C$25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.51. The stock has a market cap of C$856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

About Park Lawn

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.