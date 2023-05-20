Cormark Weighs in on Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.

Wi-Lan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

