FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBH. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$102.75 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$104.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

