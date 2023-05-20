FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$102.75 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$104.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
