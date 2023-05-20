Brokers Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million for the quarter.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Shares of OLA opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

