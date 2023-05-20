FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$36.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

