FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.55. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

