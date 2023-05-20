FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.78 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

