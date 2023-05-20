FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
K92 Mining Price Performance
TSE KNT opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$9.91.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
