Pi Financial Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

NanoXplore Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$469.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.13 million.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

