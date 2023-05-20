Constellation Software Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $84.43 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $84.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $82.28. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $83.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2024 earnings at $105.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,729.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,555.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,319.99. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,782.56.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

