Desjardins Weighs in on Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.
Capreit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
