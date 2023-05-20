Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.72. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

