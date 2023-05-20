National Bank Financial Comments on Artis REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Artis REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$94.10 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT Announces Dividend

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Artis REIT

(Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.