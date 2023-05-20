Stryve Foods, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryve Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 13.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

