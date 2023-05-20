Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter.

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

