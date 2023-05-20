FY2023 EPS Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. Raised by Diamond Equity (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ProPhase Labs in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

PRPH opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.54. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

