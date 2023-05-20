Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 6.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.