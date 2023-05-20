FY2023 Earnings Estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.4 %

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 772,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

