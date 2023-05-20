Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

