FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By Zacks Research

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

