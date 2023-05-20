FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBIO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

