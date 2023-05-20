FY2023 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $9.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.48. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

