Zacks Research Comments on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

LEG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 95,620 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 38.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 83.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

