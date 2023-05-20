Chardan Capital Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Articles
