Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

