Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBSE opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. CM Management LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

