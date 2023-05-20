B. Riley Comments on 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
FEAM opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
