B. Riley Comments on 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

FEAM opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

