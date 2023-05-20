Zacks Research Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.48 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

