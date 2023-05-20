Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head-To-Head Review

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.30%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TeraWulf and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67% Scienjoy 10.01% 16.25% 12.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 22.01 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.61 $28.03 million $0.73 6.30

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

