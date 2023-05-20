Contrasting TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78% Autohome 27.00% 8.77% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25 Autohome 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.90%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Autohome.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.15 $40.42 million $0.37 30.57 Autohome $1.01 billion 3.75 $281.97 million $2.20 13.65

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats TaskUs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

