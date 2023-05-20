Analyzing Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seiko Epson and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.63%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.59 $563.11 million $0.85 9.01 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 5.43 $660.64 million $5.82 3.26

This table compares Seiko Epson and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seiko Epson. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 5.64% 10.79% 5.73% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Seiko Epson pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities. The company was founded by Mitchell Goldhar in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

