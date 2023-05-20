Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Biglari (NYSE:BH) Head-To-Head Survey

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.25 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -6.20 Biglari $368.23 million 1.20 -$32.02 million $119.91 1.62

This table compares Sweetgreen and Biglari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% Biglari 8.89% 5.95% 3.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sweetgreen and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Biglari.

Summary

Biglari beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari in 1934 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

