Analyzing Charlie’s (CHUC) & Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.00 Charlie’s Competitors $282.69 million -$110.28 million -1.55

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -12.01% -84.88% 20.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 213 568 814 45 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.99%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

