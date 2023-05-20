United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C&F Financial and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. C&F Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

30.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 22.17% 14.22% 1.18% United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $129.84 million 1.34 $29.16 million $8.59 5.88 United Community Banks $950.86 million 2.71 $277.47 million $2.61 8.59

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats C&F Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

