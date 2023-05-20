Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $23.78

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.
Several analysts have commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BAND opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
