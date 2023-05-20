Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $12.00

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,643,000 after purchasing an additional 224,394 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,742,000 after purchasing an additional 230,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,472,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,716,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,194,000 after purchasing an additional 203,180 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Up 2.7 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

See Also

