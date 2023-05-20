FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

FDS opened at $396.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.11 and a 200 day moving average of $418.75. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $92,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

