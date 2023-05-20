VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

