Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.28 and a 1-year high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -124.14%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

