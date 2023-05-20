SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.