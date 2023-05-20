SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.
SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.