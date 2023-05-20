Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $41.22

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,984,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $706.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.37.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

