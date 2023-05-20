Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,505,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 656,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.37 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.