Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 336,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,596 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 711,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.