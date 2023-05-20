Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DY opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

