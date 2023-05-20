StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on E. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ENI by 151.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

