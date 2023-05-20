Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

